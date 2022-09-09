Prince Harry and Meghan Markle confirm they will be staying in the UK The Duke and Duchess will be staying longer than planned

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will be extending their stay in the UK following the death of the Queen on Thursday.

MORE: Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's children are now Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – here's why

HELLO!'s royal editor, Emily Nash, revealed she has received word that the couple will be remaining in the UK until after the Queen's funeral and discussed whether Archie and Lilibet will be making the trip over from the US in an exclusive interview.

Loading the player...

WATCH: HELLO'S royal editor Emily Nash discusses plans following the Queen's passing

She explained: "We understand that Harry and Meghan will be staying in the UK until after the funeral. It's fair to say that they obviously want to be present for the Queen and pay tribute to her."

READ: Queen Elizabeth 1926-2022: A nation mourns, what happens next - from funeral to King Charles's first speech

SEE: Will Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Co attend the Queen's funeral?

Prince Harry, who had an incredibly special bond with Her Majesty, was seen leaving Balmoral in a Range Rover, shortly after 8am.

Archie and Lilibet are currently in the US

He returned to London on a commercial flight. In the capital, he will be reunited with his wife Meghan. The couple had flown in from the US last Saturday and were due to make an appearance at the WellChild awards on Thursday evening.

Emily also elaborated on the level of emotion Balmoral holds for both Prince Harry and Prince William as it was during a summer holiday there in 1997 when they received word their mother Princess Diana had passed away.

Prince Harry is set to reunite with his wife

Emily continued: "I'm sure there was a big sense of Deja Vu for William and Harry. One of the most painful times in their lives happened while they were on holiday at Balmoral and that won't have been lost on them when they travelled back there to be there at the Queen's bedside.

"It must have been incredibly sad for everyone involved, but it was the place she loved, the place which her grandchildren said was one of the most beautiful in the world and I'm sure they'll take comfort in knowing that she was in such beautiful surroundings."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.