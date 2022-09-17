Royal grandchildren follow in parents' footsteps with moving vigil for the Queen The Queen had eight grandchildren

The Queen's family were her pride and joy, and they have been paying respects to the monarch since her passing on 8 September.

On Saturday, her eight grandchildren, Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn stood guard over her coffin in a touching vigil. Their vigil followed on from that of their parents, which was held for 15 minutes on Friday.

William and Harry were in their military uniform, with King Charles granting the Harry the right to do so. William wore blues and royals, No.1 Uniform, complete with the garter sash, the garter star, and medals from the Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees alongside RAF Pilot Wings.

Harry arrived in blues and royals, No.1 Uniform, with the KCVO neck order and star, Afghanistan operational service medal, and medals from the Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilees alongside Army Pilot Wings.

The other royals were dressed in darker clothing.

HELLO! understands that the change in ruling was made without Harry's involvement. The father-of-two had been prepared to obey his grandmother's wishes and wear a suit or uniform of her choice.

The Prince of Wales stood at the head while the Duke of Sussex stood at the foot. William was flanked by his cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; while Harry was flanked by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Sophie Wessex stood in the audience and looked teary as she watched her children take their places.

The vigil lasted for 10 minutes and ended with Prince William leading the royals away.

The royal grandchildren's spouses were not present at the vigil, with Princess Kate and Meghan Markle remaining at home.

As King Charles and his sibling stood vigil on Friday, many other members of the royal family stood in the gallery to pay their respects.

Zara had also brought her young daughters, Mia and Lena, while Peter was also accompanied by daughters Savannah and Isla.

Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward had previously stood guard over their mother's coffin when she laid in St Giles' Cathedral on Monday.

While the Queen's four children began their vigil, which lasted for ten minutes between 7.46 to 7.56pm, the Queen Consort and the Countess of Wessex sat on seats opposite the coffin while the vigil took place as a show of support.

