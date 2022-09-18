Charles Spencer shares touching details of King George VI's funeral ahead of the Queen's The Queen's father passed away in 1952

Charles Spencer took to social media to share incredible details of the Queen's father, King George VI's funeral ahead of her own on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the brother of Princess Diana, 58, shared two photos of the event as well as a newspaper clipping which gave the public a timetable of the funeral route. One of the photos showed the funeral procession passing along Whitehall.

WATCH: Charles Spencer reveals magnificent garden at Althorp House

Captioning the artefacts, the author penned: "Funeral of King George VI, 70 years ago - The Funeral Procession passing along Whitehall, the Naval Gun-Crew from the Nore Command at Chatham to the fore in the first photograph."

The update was met with delight from royal fans who expressed their thanks in the comments section. One fan wrote: "Thank you so much for this. My wonderful dad was there and I will show him these amazing photos. We were talking about it only today."

Funeral of King George VI, 70 years ago - The Funeral Procession passing along Whitehall, the Naval Gun-Crew from the Nore Command at Chatham to the fore in the first photograph. pic.twitter.com/AAaEzzz6K2 — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) September 17, 2022

Earl Spencer shared the update on Twitter

A second added: "Thank you for sharing with us!! Amazing photos and documentation of history." A third replied: "10,000 troops lining the streets!" A fourth said: "I was 14 at the time and I still remember it well - thank you for the memory of the passing of a very fine man, our beloved Queen's Father."

Overseas royalty attended George VI’s 1952 funeral in large number. In the foreground here, at London Airport, are Crown Prince Olaf & Princess Astrid of Norway. Directly above the Princess, holding a case, is my father - in charge of looking after the Norwegian royal family. pic.twitter.com/lLfIQRAQyP — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) September 15, 2022

The updates come ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday

That wasn't the only update the Earl shared from the historic day, as on Thursday he also posted a photo of his father John Spencer, who was tasked with looking after the Norweigan royal family who came over to pay their respects to the late King.

Alongside the photograph read the words: "Overseas royalty attended George VI’s 1952 funeral in large numbers. In the foreground here, at London Airport, are Crown Prince Olaf & Princess Astrid of Norway. Directly above the Princess, holding a case, is my father - in charge of looking after the Norwegian royal family.

