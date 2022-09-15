Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer shares rare insight into royal funerals

Princess Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II several times since she died last week, and on Thursday he gave a rare insight into royal funerals.

Taking to Instagram, Charles shared a photo of his father on the day of Queen Elizabeth's father, King George IV's funeral, explaining the story behind the photo.

"Overseas royalty flocked to London in February 1952, to pay their respects at George VI's funeral," the Earl wrote. "This is Crown Prince Olaf of Norway arriving at London Airport with Princess Astrid. My father was in charge of looking after the King of Norway and his family during their stay - he can be seen here, above the Princess, with swept-back hair."

Charles' followers were impressed with his insight, commenting: "Love that you share these old photos," and "What a handsome man your father was."

Diana's younger brother has shared several poignant messages with his fans since the passing of Her Majesty. On the day it was announced that Prince William and his wife were to be called the Prince and Princess of Wales, the 58-year-old posted a striking image of his home, Althorp, the Spencer family’s ancestral home.

Charles Spencer shared this rare royal funeral photo

He wrote: "We will keep the flag at @althorphouse flying at half-mast till after Her Majesty's funeral." His gesture was warmly received by fans.

"Showing great respect," one noted, while a second said: "God Bless. I know the boys appreciate your respect."

Charles Spencer shared this photo of his home

A huge number of others simply wrote, "Thank you," or shared love hearts in the comments section. He also paid tribute to Her Majesty on the day she died, simply posting a photo of the monarch in her coronation gown, without a caption.

