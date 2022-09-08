Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer shares tribute to the Queen

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has paid a heartfelt tribute to Her Majesty the Queen after she passed away on 8 September aged 96. The 58-year-old posted a tribute to the monarch on his Instagram. Without sharing a caption, he simply shared a photo of the monarch in her coronation gown.

The official announcement about Her Majesty's passing read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

WATCH: The Queen and Prince Phillip's love story

Tributes also flooded in, with King Charles III writing: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

The Queen has passed away

On 8 September Buckingham Palace released an official statement which read: "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."



Charles Spencer's tribute to Her Majesty

Members of the royal family such as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke of Cambridge travelled to Balmoral Castle as soon as they received the news, to be by Her Majesty's bedside.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were already in the UK when the news broke to the public about the "concern" over the Queen's health.

Her Majesty was pictured at her home in September

In August, Charles marked 25 years to the day since Princess Diana tragically died in Paris. The Earl posted a sombre photo of a Union Jack flying at half-mast on the top of Princess Diana's childhood home, Althorp House.

Flying a flag at half-mast is seen as a sign of respect when someone passes away, and Buckingham Palace received a huge backlash at the time when the flag wasn't lowered in the wake of the tragic news. However, the flag did then fly at half-mast for Diana's funeral and then again on the anniversary of her death.

