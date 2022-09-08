Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer sends 'prayers' to the Queen – read

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer has shared "prayers" for the Queen as Buckingham Palace has expressed "concern" over her health.

LIVE UPDATES: Concern for the Queen's health as Buckingham Palace issues new statement

The 58-year-old retweeted a heartfelt Tweet by Reverend Richard Coles, deciding to not add any of his own words.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's Jubilee celebrations through the years

The Church of England priest wrote: "I asked you all, whatever your religion, to pray for me on the day of my Coronation - to pray that God would give me wisdom and strength to carry out the promises that I should then be making. I have been uplifted and sustained by the knowledge that your prayers were with me."

The Palace has issued a statement about the Queen's health

The Archbishop of Canterbury has also taken to Twitter to share his prayers. "My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral," he wrote.

REVEALED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to extend UK stay due to the Queen's health?

READ: Prince Charles holds poignant meeting amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to UK

An official statement shared on Thursday confirmed: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Members of the royal family were quickly informed about the development, and Prince Charles and Princess Anne rushed to her bedside.

The Queen is currently at Balmoral

Prince William also made his way to Balmoral via a private jet, leaving the Duchess of Cambridge at home in Windsor to welcome their three children home from their first day at school.

The new Prime Minister Liz Truss released a statement in light of the news, after she met the Queen on Tuesday saying: "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.