Queen Rania of Jordan, 52, has flown to the UK ahead of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday, and during her time she has spoken out in defence of the British monarchy.

During an interview with Queen Rania, Channel 4 presenter Cathy Newman, asked if in light of the cost-of-living crisis, the ceremony around the Queen's passing could be seen as "lavish".

Queen Rania replied: "What you are speaking about, the pageantry and the ceremony, this is part of the British brand. This is what distinguishes you from the rest of the world. People look at this country in awe and I think there's been so much respect from all over the world just looking at how things have been done and conducted in such an orderly fashion over the last 10 days.

Queen Rania was interviewed on Channel 4

"The smooth transition with the swearing in of the new King and how people have really closed ranks and come together."

When speaking about the new King, Queen Rania spoke of a "continuity" as he takes over Her Majesty's reign thanks to the "values" that the monarch instilled in him.

Queen Rania attended Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening

Queen Rania was among many of the royals and dignitaries from across the globe who attended a special reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday evening, hosted by King Charles III. This poignant event comes on the eve of Her Majesty's funeral, which will take place on Monday in the heart of London.

Two thousand will come together for a day of pageantry and military processions to remember the late monarch.

King Charles met world leaders earlier on Sunday

The funeral service will be conducted by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, reading Lessons.

Following the service, Her Majesty's coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch before moving to Windsor.

