Queen Consort shares moving tribute to the Queen: 'I will always remember her smile' Her Majesty passed away on 8 September

The Queen Consort will pay tribute to the Queen in a moving piece of television that will be broadcast ahead of the state funeral.

In the tribute, Camilla will speak about the enduring legacy of Her Majesty, as well as speak about her own personal memories of the late monarch. In incredibly moving words, the Queen Consort said: "She's got those wonderful blue eyes, that when she smiles they light up her whole face. I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable."

The wife of King Charles also spoke about how the Queen forged her own path in what was a male-dominated world at the time.

"She's been part of our lives forever," she explained. "I'm 75 now and I can't remember anyone except the Queen being there.

"It must have been so difficult for her being a solitary woman. There weren't women prime ministers or presidents. She was the only one so I think she carved her own role."

The Queen Consort's words will be aired slightly before a national two-minute silence, which is scheduled to begin at 8 pm.

The Queen had a strong bond with Camilla

On Friday, when King Charles and the Queen Consort travelled to Wales for a service of prayer for Her Majesty, Camilla paid tribute to the late monarch in a special way.

The 75-year-old wore a beautiful leek brooch, resembling the Welsh national emblem, which was gifted to her by the Queen.

She also wore a large black hat featuring wrap detailing and a pair of pearl earrings, a gemstone that is traditionally worn by the royal ladies during a period of mourning.

The Queen Consort is particularly fond of funky brooches and owns an array of eclectic pieces. For the procession of Her Majesty's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday, the royal wore a unique stick insect brooch.

Camilla regularly wears insect brooches, also boasting dragonfly and butterfly-shaped pins in her collection.

