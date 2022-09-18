Prince Andrew pays special tribute to his 'mummy' Queen Elizabeth in heartfelt message The Duke of York issues the statement on Sunday

Prince Andrew has shared a sweet tribute dedicated to his mother, the Queen ahead of her funeral on Monday.

MORE: Royal grandchildren follow in parents' footsteps with moving vigil for the Queen

"Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one. Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles leads his siblings at a vigil at St Giles Cathedral

"Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment. "I will miss your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide."

READ: Who will attend the Queen's funeral - see names

SEE: Why Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's home is perfect for the Queen's Corgis

He finished with the words God Save The King – in honour of his brother Charles.

The message was shared with this photo

Andrew accompanied his words with a black and white photo taken by society photographer Cecil Beaton of his mother holding him as a newborn in March 1960.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Her Majesty had passed away, aged 96, on Thursday 8 September.

Since then the Duke of York has been united with his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as they have taken in part in numerous ceremonies to pay their respects to Her Majesty since her passing.

Andrew shared the statement ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday

On Friday, Andrew joined his brothers King Charles and Prince Edward and sister Princess Anne as they stood Vigil over the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall.

Charles stood at the head of the late Queen's coffin, Andrew at the foot, and Anne and Edward on either side. The royal men wore military uniform, while Anne performed the solemn moment in royals and blues.

Anne was accompanied by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, while the Countess of Wessex was present to support her husband Prince Edward.

The Princesses followed in their father's footsteps and did the same on Saturday evening lead by Prince William, who stood at the head of the coffin.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.