Prince Harry releases deep sigh after leaving Queen's funeral with Meghan Markle - watch Queen Elizabeth II was buried in Windsor on Monday

The Duke of Sussex appeared slightly deflated as he released a deep sigh of relief whilst getting into a car following the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

Accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was undeniably emotional as he joined the rest of his family for the sad day.

WATCH: Prince Harry releases deep sigh after Queen's funeral

Although Harry, 38, has stepped back from royal duties, he took his place alongside his brother the Prince of Wales for the ceremonies of the Queen's state.

Prince William, in his RAF No1 uniform, and Harry, in formal funeral wear and medals, marched slowly behind their father, King Charles III, as the Queen's coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, at the heart of the Palace of Westminster, where she had been lying in state.

Their cousin Peter Phillips, the Queen's eldest grandchild and son of the Princess Royal, had walked beside the brothers to the abbey. As the procession came to a halt after its short journey around Parliament Square, the Prince of Wales saluted, while his brother bowed his head, as the coffin was lifted from the gun carriage.

Prince Harry seen getting into a car with wife Meghan

After the funeral ended with a rendition of the national anthem, the brothers joined the huge procession escorting the Queen on the beginning of her final journey, marching once again with sombre expressions behind the gun carriage as their wives followed behind in slowly-driven cars.

Prince William saluted the Cenotaph, while Harry bowed his head as they passed the memorial to Britain's war dead.

Later, on arrival in Windsor, Prince William and Prince Harry walked next to each other as they followed the coffin into St George's Chapel.

