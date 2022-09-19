Grief-stricken Prince Harry and Meghan put united front with the royal family at the Queen's funeral Queen Elizabeth II shared a close bond with her grandson, Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have joined members of the royal family to bid farewell to the Queen on Monday.

MORE: Buckingham Palace release touching photo of 'heartbroken' Prince Harry with the Queen

The world's eyes are all on the Queen's state funeral which is taking place at Westminster Abbey before the coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel in Windsor.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Kate holds Princess Charlotte's hands as they arrive at Queen's funeral

Prince Harry and Meghan, who have been mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, were seen making their way inside the Abbey alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth II's loving message to son Charles revealed

READ: The new Prince of Wales releases emotional statement after Queen's death

Dressed in all-black, the former actress looked sombre as she was on hard to support her husband.

They were joined by the likes of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne and Sir Tim Laurence, the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Meghan Markle walks into Westminster Abbey

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank, as well as Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn were also in attendance, while royals from Europe and further afield flew in for the occasion.

MORE: Who are Prince Harry's closest friends? Meet his squad here

The royal family's united front comes days after Meghan and Harry accompanied Prince William and Kate on their walkabout in Windsor where the two couples met with royal well-wishers who travelled to pay their respects.

Prince Harry joined his family in the procession

Last Monday, Prince Harry went on to pay tribute to his "guiding compass" the Queen. "In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen - and in mourning her loss - we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty," he said.

"She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

"Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.

The couple seen before the funeral

"I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.

"Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.