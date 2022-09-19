How Princess Kate reassured her kids during heartbreaking funeral She's an amazing mum

The Princess of Wales has consoled her children in the sweetest way possible at the Queen's funeral, winning the hearts of the nation.

PHOTOS: Prince George and Princess Charlotte seen arriving at Queen's funeral

With the world watching on, Princess Kate went to great lengths to console her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during the ceremony which was attended by world leaders and European royals.

Her Majesty died aged 96, surrounded by love at her summer royal residence Balmoral in Scotland.

Kate comforts Princess Charlotte outside Westminster Abbey

As the world mourns the Queen, the Princess of Wales took time to comfort her children and make sure they were OK in touching moments throughout the day.

In a warm gesture, the mother-of-three put her hand on nine-year-old Prince George's knee and elsewhere she was seen whispering kind words to seven-year-old Princess Charlotte.

A touching moment inside Westminster Abbey

Ever the caring mother, she also had been spotted placing a tender hand on her daughter's shoulder on their arrival at Westminster Abbey.

SEE: Lady Amelia Windsor dons striking headwear for the Queen's funeral

MORE: Will King Charles III wear the same crown as the Queen at his coronation?

During the funeral procession, the children had walked between their parents for extra comfort on the difficult day.

Initially it was planned Prince George and Princess Charlotte would walk behind the Prince and Princess of Wales but there were some last minute changes.

Princess Kate places a tender hand on Prince George's back

However, the children still put on a brave face as they joined the other royal family members in their grief. Prince Louis, the youngest, did not attend the Queen's funeral with his siblings.

In recent weeks, the Princess of Wales told mourners outside Windsor Castle about the moment her son Louis consoled her over the Queen’s death.

"Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now," Kate was overheard saying, according to one onlooker outside Windsor Castle.

READ: Who is buried in the Royal Vault? Where is the Royal Vault?

REVEALED: First Lady Jill Biden makes subtle tweak to one of her jackets for the Queen's funeral

There were 2,000 people in attendance at the Queen's state funeral.

The send-off was a celebration of the Queen's remarkable life, dedication to service and her 70-year reign.

Former prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May arrived at Westminster Abbey as well as Labour prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair with their wives Sarah and Cherie.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.