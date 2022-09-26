The Queen's ledger stone photo has royal fans saying the same thing The State Funeral took place a week ago

The royal family shared a moving photograph with royal fans over the weekend, showing the ledger stone installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel following Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral.

The photo shows a black stone slab, which is new, set into the floor of the chapel in Windsor Castle after replacing the old stone that had the names of the Queen's parents, George VI and Elizabeth, inscribed in gold lettering.

Queen Elizabeth's name and that of her late husband, Prince Philip, are inscribed at the bottom, and in the centre is the star of Most Noble Order of the Garter, the most senior order of knighthood in the British honours system, outranked in precedence only by the Victoria Cross and the George Cross.

It is positioned between the Queen's name and her mother's name.

The royal family released the photo over the weekend

The stone is made of hand-carved Belgian black marble with brass letter inlays, to match the previous ledger stone.

Fans were incredibly moved by the pictures and praised the family for sharing something "very personal" with the whole world.

"Thank you for sharing this, very personal. Now they are all together again," wrote a royal fan, whilst another added: "Bittersweet to look at," alongside a crying face emoji.

A third added: "Now Ma'am, you are with your dearest affections."

The Queen was laid to rest a week ago

"This made me quite sad as it makes it more real, we will never see her again," another added.

Zenouska Mowatt, a cousin of the Queen, simply commented with a red heart and rainbow emoji, no doubt making references to all the rainbows that appeared on the day of her death.

Speaking about them last week at an engagement in Windsor, her grandson the Prince of Wales explained that he had seen five rainbows over Balmoral after the Queen had passed away.

Kate then added: "Her Majesty was looking down on us."