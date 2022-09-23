The Queen's photographer recalls 'cheeky' memory of taking her photo The photographer made a very touching comment

The late Queen's photographer David Bailey, 84 made a heartwarming comment about his experience taking Her Majesty Elizabeth II's photo - and it is so sweet.

David, pictured her in 2014 and recalled her 'cheeky' nature during his photo session with the late monarch. His portrait showed Elizabeth II smiling and wearing sapphire jewellery given to her by her father King George VI as a wedding gift in 1947.

Recalling the special situation, he said: "I thought I liked it when I did it. I liked her very much. I thought she was terrific.

"She gave me plenty of time to do it. I said, 'three changes?', and she said, 'no, I’ll give you two', so I said, 'that’s fine'."

"And I did the pictures and enjoyed it and she enjoyed it, I think." He added: "She was kind of cheeky."

The special portrait was reissued in 2017 to mark the 65th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne.

William admiring the incredible piece

The Queen's family attended her funeral on Monday, with the much-loved monarch was honoured in a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

In the final act of the funeral, Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland played the traditional lament, Sleep, dearie, sleep, before the monarch's coffin was lifted from the catafalque and moved through the Great West Door.

It was a fitting tribute to the late monarch that the sound that had once woken her daily now played her to eternal rest.

The Queen's Piper played at her state funeral

Every morning at 9am, her piper would play for 15 minutes underneath her window at her residence – whether she was at Buckingham palace, Windsor Castle, Holyroodhouse or Balmoral.

The Queen and her husband Prince Philip have now been reunited following her private burial service in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

