King Charles' meeting with Kwasi Kwarteng revealed after the MP went viral during Queen's funeral The Chancellor of the Exchequer is the MP for Spelthorne

King Charles III held a meeting with MP Kwasi Kwarteng on Thursday evening, three days after the Chancellor went viral for his unusual behaviour at the late monarch's funeral.

The royal had an audience with Kwasi via telephone just days after eagle-eyed royal fans accused the Chancellor of laughing during the poignant service on Monday.

Nice to see Kwasi Kwarteng clearly taking a personal call at the Queens funeral and having a bit of a laugh



The chancellor can't even show any respect at this most solemn occasion#queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/j2KlYS05hN — Louis 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 〓〓 💙 Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) September 19, 2022

WATCH: Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Kwasi's laugh

The video, which has since gone viral on Twitter, shows Kwasi sitting in a pew at Westminster Abbey. Seated behind Carrie Johnson, Kwasi then appears to look down at something in his lap, before lifting his glance and seemingly chuckling to himself.

Sharing the video clip online, one enraged Twitter user penned: "The chancellor can't even show any respect at this most solemn occasion."

The social media post has so far garnered over one million views, with many royal fans drawing attention to the insensitivity of Kwasi's actions.

Kwasi attended the late Queen's funeral

"It really doesn't matter whether you're a royalist, religious or not. Don't go into a church pretending to care when you clearly don't," wrote one user, whilst a second remarked: "If he can't uphold the dignity of his chancellorship at the queen's funeral - when the eyes of the world were watching - then he isn't fit to hold that elevated position at all."

Despite the numerous criticisms, other Twitter users leapt to Kwasi's defence, stressing that his actions aren't quite what they seem.

"Could he possibly have the sniffles? It is getting colder," wrote one, and a second penned: "He is acting oddly but maybe he's one of those people who giggles when he gets anxious."

The late monarch died on 8 September

Kwasi was just one of 2,000 guests invited to attend Queen Elizabeth II's historic funeral service last week. Former Prime ministers Boris Johnson, David Cameron and Theresa May were all pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey as well as Labour prime ministers Gordon Brown and Tony Blair with their wives Sarah and Cherie.

The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret.

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join the coffin of his wife, the Queen.

