Queen Consort Camilla may axe royal tradition adored by the late Queen

Following the late monarch's official period of royal mourning, we can expect to see plenty of change within the royal family.

As the new Queen Consort, it has been suggested that Camilla, King Charles III's wife, may opt to scrap a long-standing tradition adored by Her Majesty.

In a conscious effort to remodel the monarchy, royal experts have predicted that the 75-year-old may do away with ladies-in-waiting.

The women, known as the 'Head Girls' played a key role in Queen Elizabeth II's life, with many becoming close companions and trusted friends.

The head of state reportedly handpicked her close-knit team, selecting a cohort of women capable of carrying out administrative tasks, organising events, managing the Queen's wardrobe, and helping the monarch to dress and undress.

The Queen pictured with Dame Annabel Whitehead

They fulfilled their roles out of personal loyalty to the Queen, with companionship one of their most important duties. Notably, they come from wealthy families and as such are able to work without pay.

Prior to her death, the Queen's ladies-in-waiting were Dame Mary Morrison, Lady Elizabeth Leeming, Susan Rhodes Dame Annabel Whitehead and Lady Susan Hussey.

In December 2021 two of the Queen's closest ladies in waiting passed away, Fortune FitzRoy, the Duchess of Grafton, 101, and Lady Farnham, 90.

Lady Susan Hussey is Prince William's godmother

Upon marrying into the royal family, both Camilla and Princess Kate were given the opportunity to appoint ladies-in-waiting, but neither of them did.

And following the death of the late monarch, it seems unlikely that Queen Consort Camilla will suddenly change her tune.

Even less so in light of the expected redundancies at Clarence House. When Charles succeeded his mother, Sir Clive Alderton, the King's top aide sent out a letter explaining how "the need for posts based at their current location of Clarence House [would] no longer be needed".

The couple are expected to move to Buckingham Palace

The King's private secretary continued: "I appreciate that this is unsettling news and I wanted to let you know of the support that is available at this point" and added that certain staff providing "direct, close, personal support and advice" to the new King and Queen consort would not see their jobs threatened.

