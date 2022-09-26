Queen Elizabeth II's floral tributes from public to be taken down - details The Queen passed away on September 8

The late Queen's special floral tributes are going to be taken down, starting on Monday, the same day the royal family's official mourning period is due to come to an end.

The social media page for Royal Parks, the official charity that looks after London's eight royal parks, announced the news to fans alongside a touching image of the incredible tributes.

Captioning the post, they read: "From today, Monday 26 September, our staff and volunteers will start to clear the deteriorated floral tributes from The Green Park and Hyde Park. If you’re planning on visiting, please find further information here."

In the sweet photo, a number of thoughtful messages shared by members of the public could be seen.

One note, written in what appeared to be children's handwriting read: "I love you Queen Elizabeth, Matilde." A second had the words: "Your Majesty…we will miss you…" written.

The news comes exactly one week after the Queen's funeral last Monday. The emotional day saw thousands of members of the public line the Mall towards Buckingham Palace to see Her Majesty's coffin procession followed by her family members.

The parks were flooded with tributes

The much-loved monarch was honoured in a state funeral service at Westminster Abbey.

In the final act of the funeral, Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland played the traditional lament, Sleep, dearie, sleep, before the monarch's coffin was lifted from the catafalque and moved through the Great West Door.

It was a fitting tribute to the late monarch that the sound that had once woken her daily now played her to eternal rest.

Hyde Park and Green Park were filled to the brim with beautiful flowers

After the funeral, the royal family spent the following seven days after the funeral in mourning which meant that their public appearances were extremely limited.

However, the Prince and Princess made a special visit to Windsor Guildhall to thank operational staff and volunteers for their involvement in the late monarch's committal service, held on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

