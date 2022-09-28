Princess Anne's past romance with Queen Camilla's ex-husband: Details Camilla and Andrew were married from 1973 until 1995

Princess Anne has a close relationship with her sister-in-law, the Queen Consort.

While Camilla has been married to King Charles since 2005, the two families had already been moving in the same circles for a number of years.

Camilla, 75, was previously married to Andrew Parker Bowles from 1973 until 1995, and together they share two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

Prior to that marriage, however, 82-year-old Andrew was romantically linked to Princess Anne. The pair had much in common – not least their shared love of horses.

Princess Anne and Andrew have maintained a good friendship

It's thought that the pair dated for some time, beginning in June 1970. However, according to reports, the relationship could not become that serious because Andrew was a catholic, making any potential marriage highly unlikely.

While their relationship came to an end, Anne and Andrew remain on excellent terms - so much so that Andrew is a godfather to Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall.

Andrew is godfather to Anne's daughter Zara

They often reunite at horse racing events, too – and both seemed in high spirits as they chatted together just last year at Royal Ascot.

It should also be noted that Andrew also has a good relationship with his ex-wife and was among the invitees at Charles and Camilla's wedding in April 2005.

Queen Camilla and Andrew with their two children

Princess Anne, meanwhile, has been happily married to Sir Timothy Laurence – a former equerry to the Queen - since 1992. It is her second marriage; she was formerly married to Mark Phillips between 1973 and 1992 and together they share her two children, Zara and Peter Phillips.

Princess Anne – the Queen's only daughter - and Sir Timothy reside together at her Gloucester home, Gatcombe Park.

The former couple pictured on their wedding day in 1973

Anne is grandmother to Peter and his former wife Autumn's daughters, Savannah, 11, and Isla, ten, as well as Zara and Mike Tindall's three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four, and little Lucas, who turned one in March.

