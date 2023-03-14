Concern as fans spot new security measures at major royal outing The senior members of the family gathered on Monday

All eyes were on the British royal family on Monday as they reunited to attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Fans were quick to share their delight at seeing the senior royals together again, including the King and Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

But other eagle-eyed watchers spotted a new detail that has led to some concern. See the video in question here...

As the royals processed inside the Abbey in order of hierarchy, two men could be seen joining the formal procession at the back, behind Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

Based on their appearance, the pair are identifiable as members of a security detail. And fans were quick to note that this is the first time they have seen a security detail as part of a procession, sparking questions as to why they were there.

The royal family ahead of their procession inside Westminster Abbey

"Is something going on behind the scenes? What could have led to this change?" one asked.

Buckingham Palace will not comment on security matters, but that didn't stop speculation over on social media.

Many cited the fact that the King has been faced with some protestors on recent visits, including one who threw eggs. Others, meanwhile, suggested that Prince Harry's ongoing criticism of his family has led to the increase.

The King has faced small gatherings of protestors in recent weeks

Nevertheless, the day proved to be a huge success with the royals happy and relaxed as they enjoyed the service, which included musical performances from saxophonist Yolanda Brown, West End stars Roshani Abbey and Nuwan Hugh Perera, and the all-female Amalgamation Choir, from Cyprus.

Guests of honour among the 2,000-strong congregation included the Commonwealth secretary-general, the prime minister of Samoa, high commissioners, senior politicians and dignitaries from across the UK and the Commonwealth.

The family were nevertheless in high spirits at the service

Later, the King hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace where he was again joined by his family.

There was one noticeable absentee, however. Princess Kate was the only member of the original party not to attend – prompting further speculation from fans.

