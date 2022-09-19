Queen Camilla's rarely seen children join her for Queen Elizabeth's funeral The Queen Consort has two children from her first marriage

Queen Consort Camilla joined the newly-appointed King Charles III, along with Prince Andrew, the Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne and the rest of the royal family at Westminster Abbey for Her Majesty the Queen's funeral on Monday 19 September.

SEE: Queen Consort Camilla made subtle change when Charles became King – did you notice?

Camilla's children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, were pictured arriving at the Abbey ready to pay their respects to the late monarch. It is the first time they have been photographed publicly since King Charles aceded to the throne following his mother's death on 8 September. Laura looked poised and elegant in a cape dress and loafers, while Tom donned a smart black tail coat and pinstripe trousers.



Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

While much focus is on the new monarch, King Charles III, it's also a period of huge transition for his wife, Camilla. Her own family, children Tom and Laura, and her grandchildren, will also have to adapt to her new more prominent position.

READ: The Queen's state funeral: Royal family to unite in grief - live updates

Tom and Laura arrived at Westminster Abbey

It was previously understood Camilla would take on the title of Princess Consort when her husband Charles acceded to the throne.

A sombre mood was felt in the Abbey as guests arrived for the funeral

The late Queen Elizabeth II, however, urged the public to support her son and heir and his wife as "Queen Consort" ahead of her reign coming to an end.

LOOK: Camilla Queen Consort surprises with unusual accessory at procession

MORE: King Charles III and the Queen Consort to remain in home of nearly 20 years - inside photos

The monarch, in a poignant message to mark her 70th year on the throne, said: "I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

Queen Consort Camilla's children arrived ahead of the service

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.