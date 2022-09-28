Mike Tindall reveals near mistake in front of King Charles III

Mike Tindall opened up about the near mistake he made in front of the new monarch, King Charles III.

Speaking on his podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby, the father-of-three reminisced about the time he very nearly curtsied in front of Charles.

"I almost curtsied to the King the other day," Mike confessed to his co-hosts.

He continued: "Without thinking about it. I was just following behind my wife, saw her curtsy and fortunately didn't [curtsy]. It turned into a lower bow. I might have looked like I stubbed my toe on something."

Discussing the strict royal etiquette, Mike explained how "men bow from the head, not from the waist and don't curtsy."

Mike shared a close bond with the late monarch

Royal ladies normally curtsy and bow their heads in public if they're seeing the sovereign for the first time that day. For men, the greeting is normally a neck bow.

Later in the podcast episode, Mike touched on his relationship with the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The 43-year-old – who has been married to Zara Tindall since 2011 – revealed one of his biggest regrets.

Mike was asked if he now realised how lucky he had been to be able to spend one-on-one time with the Queen, to which he replied: "I do. But I also have loads of regrets.

The rugby pro married into the royal family in 2011

"Loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things. Having nervousness when you sit down to talk… that lucky seat and being sat next to her."

Co-host Alex Payne continued: "What would you ask her now if you could?" "Just going back through history and everything she's possibly seen," Mike answered. "Obviously, 15 Prime Ministers, I don't know how many Presidents, but to go through everything."

Mike and Zara attended the Queen's funeral

Mike was present at the Queen's state funeral which took place in Westminster Abbey on 19 September. Members of the royal family reunited to pay their final respects to the former head of state who reigned for an impressive 70 years.

At one point, the father-of-three could be seen gently consoling Sophie Wessex's son James, Viscount Severn as they approached Westminster Abbey.

