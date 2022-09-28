Mike Tindall reveals biggest regret about his relationship with the Queen Zara's husband spoke on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast

Mike Tindall has spoken candidly about his relationship with the Queen following her death on 8 September.

The 43-year-old – who has been married to Zara Tindall, the Queen's granddaughter, since 2011 – opened up about his time spent with the monarch on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast. And he revealed his biggest regret.

WATCH: Mike Tindall reveals biggest regret about his relationship with the Queen

Mike was asked if he now realised how lucky he had been to be able to spend one-on-one time with the Queen, to which he replied: "I do. But I also have loads of regrets.

"Loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things. Having nervousness when you sit down to talk… that lucky seat and being sat next to her."

Mike revealed his biggest regret about his relationship with the Queen

Co-host Alex Payne continued: "What would you ask her now if you could?" "Just going back through history and everything she's possibly seen," Mike answered. "Obviously, 15 Prime Ministers, I don't know how many Presidents, but to go through everything.

"You know, when she's meeting dictators she has to stay neutral. She has to just perform her duty."

Mike married into the royal family in 2011

James Haskell then asked Mike, "Did you never ask her any of that?" "I was sort of starting to get to that point, but no, I hadn't barrelled in!" he admitted. "…Guaranteed, that once you sit there, it's just not that easy to just barrel in to."

Towards the end of the clip, Mike was asked by James about the medals he was seen wearing at the funeral. "It has been an interesting one with the medals," Mike replied with a smile.

Zara's husband wore three medals to the state funeral

"We had this discussion given the fact that I hate wearing them anyway, because… you class medals as a military honour."

He then explained that he received a Diamond Jubilee medal in 2012 because he was married into the royal family by that time. He further revealed that people working in the Queens household also received one, as did those who had been actively serving in the Armed Forces for five years.

Mike wore three medals at the time – his MBE and two Jubilee medals.

