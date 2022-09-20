Mike Tindall breaks silence after emotional appearance at Queen's state funeral Mike attended with his wife, Zara

Mike Tindall has returned to social media following his appearance at the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

The former rugby star attended the service with his wife Zara – the Queen's granddaughter – and was visibly moved as they said their final goodbyes to the late monarch.

WATCH: Mia and Lena Tindall attend Queen's Windsor funeral

At one point, the father-of-three could be seen gently consoling Sophie Wessex's son James, Viscount Severn as they approached Westminster Abbey.

Mike and James, 14, entered the church with the rest of Queen Elizabeth's grandchildren and partners, including Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands, and Lady Louise Windsor, James' sister.

Mike could be seen placing a protective hand on James's back

As they approached, Mike placed a protective hand on the small of James' back, in a very touching show of support.

Following the Queen's burial on Monday evening, Mike took to Instagram with a poignant post.

The sportstar broke his silence with a poignant tribute to the Queen

He reshared a post that showed a lone bagpiper playing in honour of Her Majesty.

Mike has previously talked about family gatherings with the royals and spoke about his first meeting with the Queen on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

He told his co-host Alex Payne: "I did get sweaty palms. I think anyone would. She's such a legend of a lady that I still get nervous now when I see her. I'm way more comfortable now, but… it's been a journey."

Mike has spoken in the past about his time with the late monarch

And more recently, the sports star credited the Queen for being an "amazing woman". He told The Telegraph: "I can only say how kind they've been to me, and how welcoming they've been to me since joining the family. And how they've made my family welcome.

"I've always felt part of it and I think that's down to what an amazing woman the Queen is. They're a fantastic family."

Zara and Mike on their wedding day in 2011

Mike has been married to Zara since July 2011. They tied the knot at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, with 400 guests in attendance including the royal family.

They now share three children together – Mia, eight, Lena, four, and little Lucas, who was one in March.

