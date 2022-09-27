Mike Tindall holds back tears as he discusses tributes left to the Queen The rugby star is married to the Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall

September hasn't been an easy month for Mike Tindall following the loss of the Queen, but he has now returned for his podcast, The Good, the Bad and the Rugby.

During the premiere episode, which was dedicated to memories of Her Majesty, Mike got a little bit emotional as he spoke about tributes that had been left for the monarch. Reflecting on the large audience that had tuned in to watch the Queen's state funeral, Mike - who is married to the late monarch's granddaughter Zara Tindall - explained how the weight of the world's eyes hadn't affected him but was instead moved by how the world came together.

Slightly tripping over his words, he explained: "I don't think it dawned on you, it's when you turned on the highlights and you saw everything."

Fighting back tears, he added: "Even though being in London for a couple days through the week prior, what happened in Green Park, what they did with the flowers, and being lucky enough to go to Windsor and seeing all the flowers being put up the Long Mile.

"And her friends who were in the Long Walk sending me messages, sending me photos, that's where you gauge the importance."

He concluded that it had been a "positive" experience to attend the funeral, despite the solemness of the event.

Mike was moved by tributes left for Her Majesty

Mike also praised the way that world leaders conducted themselves for the funeral, with all the invited dignitaries accepting their invitations and none of them "making it about themselves".

For the state funeral, Mike and wife Zara Tindall brought their eldest daughter, Mia, and they shared a sweet moment following Her Majesty's committal ceremony.

As members of the royal family left the chapel, the eight-year-old was seen hopscotching while walking beside her parents, who were walking hand-in-hand.

