James Middleton's surprise announcement leaves fans saying the same thing The Princess of Wales' brother honoured the late Queen

The Princess of Wales' brother, James, paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in the sweetest way.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's parents left £1.5million childhood home amid privacy concerns – inside

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 35-year-old posted an update regarding his latest litter of golden retriever puppies.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares heartwarming video of puppies

In a touching tribute to the late monarch, James opted to name one of the pups after the Queen's father. Alongside a carousel of adorable snaps, James penned: "This is Bertie, named after Queen Elizabeth's father, Albert.

"The Queen dedicated her life to service, and it's with great pride that I can announce that Bertie has been chosen to dedicate his life to service, too...

MORE: James Middleton's wife Alizée wore her mother-in-law Carole's wedding dress

RELATED: Kate Middleton's siblings Pippa and James' houses are worlds apart

"After Mabel had her litter, I wanted to donate a puppy to become a future assistance dog and this is where @guidedogsuk came in and Bertie's journey began.

Bertie is training to be a guide dog

"I was so proud to hand him to this incredible charity, and will also be endeavouring to raise the £60,000 required to support Bertie throughout his training until retirement."

James' fans inundated the comment section with an abundance of heartfelt messages. "Such a lovely, thoughtful, meaningful gesture!" wrote one, whilst a second penned: "I cannot think of a more fitting tribute to Her Majesty."

Impressed by the gesture, a third fan wrote: "Absolutely amazing! Thank you so much for your support, James," and a fourth added: "Truly wonderful, good luck darling little Bertie."

The 35-year-old paid tribute to the Queen

The so-called "dog dad" has a deep affection for dogs and shares his pack of pups, Ella, Luna, Inca, Zulu, Nala, and Mabel with his wife Alizée Thevenet.

In a bid to transform the lives of dog owners, entrepreneurial James set up his own company focused on creating healthy food for dogs. His brand, Ella & Co describes itself as a "happiness and wellbeing company for dogs," built by a team of industry experts and nutritionists.

James and Alizée own six dogs between them

James and Alizée met by chance in South Kensington in 2018, and previously shared a house in London before ditching the city in favour of the Berkshire countryside.

Shortly ahead of their move, James wrote in The Telegraph: "We are country people and love going out for long walks, but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.