Kate Middleton's siblings Pippa and James have very different homes

Kate Middleton resides at Apartment 1A inside Kensington Palace, and while her siblings James and Pippa aren't afforded that luxury, their respective homes are pretty impressive. James has a countryside bolthole he shares with his wife Alizée Thevenet and their dogs, while Pippa has a west London city pad with her husband James Matthews and their children, Arthur and Grace. Keep reading for more on their very different properties…

James chose to reveal his exciting life update on Instagram with a trio of sweet images. One included him, his wife and their dog in a selfie outside the property, one showed Alizée enjoying wine and cheese inside the property, and another was a portrait of all of their dogs beside the fireplace.

James Middleton has bought a home in the countryside

"I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life," James wrote.

"It's been a hectic few months moving in to our new home & we couldn't be happier. We are settling into our life in the country & the dogs, their new home."

Kate Middleton's brother has a stunning rustic home

The photographs reveal that James and Alizée have a rustic style home with traditional wood beams, a brickwork fireplace and lots of cosy touches.

While fans hardly ever see inside the residence of Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews, all the details we do know make it sound so different from her brother's chosen home.

Pippa Middleton has only shown a very small glimpse inside her family home

It is reported that Pippa, James and their children Grace and Arthur live in a £17million property in the sought-after west London area of Chelsea, and the huge five-storey house comes with six bedrooms, a gym, a lift, a room for staff and even an underground cinema!

The Middleton family grew up at Oak Acre

So, unlike her brother James, Pippa has embraced all of the mod cons and her home is full of state-of-the-art luxury.

The Middleton children all grew up in the countryside, along with their mother Carole Middleton and father Michael Middleton. The family resided at Oak Acre in Bucklebury village until 2012 when Carole and Michael upgraded to the £4.7million Bucklebury Manor for more privacy.

