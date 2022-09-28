King Charles and Queen Camilla share moving personal message from Balmoral

King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, have sent a thoughtful and personal message from their home on the Balmoral estate, Birkhall.

The royal couple reached out to Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada, in the wake of the devastation caused by Storm Fiona.

It read: "My wife and I were most concerned to hear of the appalling devastation caused by storm Fiona and particularly wanted to send our profound sympathy to the people of Atlantic Canada whose lives, livelihoods and properties have been so badly affected by this disaster.

"We have fond memories of our recent visit to your beautiful region and know that your resilience and sense of community will help you through these unbelievably difficult times.

Message from His Majesty King Charles III regarding the devastation caused by storm Fiona.@RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/ioYUAn8MaP — Governor General of Canada (@GGCanada) September 27, 2022

"We would also like to express our deep appreciation to the first responders, the military and to community members who are doing so much to support others during this extremely challenging period.

"Our thoughts and prayers are very much with all of you as you work to recover and rebuild." The letter was signed by the King, Charles R.

Charles and Camilla headed to Scotland on the day after the state funeral for his mother, the Queen. On Sunday, they were pictured together as they arrived at church in Crathie Kirk. They were driven to the morning service, and could both be seen in the back seat during the journey.

Their Scottish residence, Birkhall, has been described as "a unique haven of cosiness and character" by the King himself, and is where he and Camilla spent some of their honeymoon following their wedding in 2005.

Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother the Queen Mother when she died in 2002, and often spends summers there with his wife.

He also inherited his grandmother's Scottish holiday home, the Castle of Mey, later opening a bed-and-breakfast within the property's grounds.

