Princess Charlene of Monaco shares sweet, rare personal message after surprise appearance

Princess Charlene has taken to Instagram with a rare, personal message.

The Monegasque royal stunned fans on Sunday as she made an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The 44-year-old was among the VIPS in the front row at the Akris show and looked incredible in an all-black ensemble, featuring a bold military-style jacket.

She styled her blonde pixie cut to perfection and accessorised with a simple pair of diamond studs.

Princess Charlene stepped out for the Akris fashion show

A short time later, Charlene shared a snapshot on social media showing her making her exit from the show.

The image has been taken from behind Charlene and sees her speaking to Akris's creative director Albert Kriemler before entering her car.

She later took to Instagram to thank creative director Albert Kriemler

"Thank you Albert for a wonderful evening and congratulations on 100 years of perfection," she sweetly wrote in the caption.

Fans adored the post, with a huge number taking to the comments section to react to the Princess's appearance in Paris.

"You make these clothes shine!" one wrote, while a second noted: "You have become an amazing Princess and role model to all the young girls here in South Africa." A third said: "Beautiful, elegant and gracious!"

Charlene and Albert with their two children

Charlene is making a welcome return to the spotlight after spending much of 2021 in South Africa due to an illness. It meant she also had to be apart from her family, husband Prince Albert and twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, for months at a time.

She returned to Monaco on 8 November 2021 – but a few weeks later, the palace announced that Charlene would be resting and that she had cancelled all her activities, including those of Monaco's national celebrations, owing to ill-health, especially "deep fatigue".

The couple have been married since July 2011

After a four-month stay at a Swiss clinic, the palace stated in March 2022 that Charlene was back in Monaco with her family and was expected to start her duties gradually as her health further improved.

Though Charlene hasn't shared many details of her illness and surgeries publicly, she did open up about missing her family. "It's been a trying time for me. I miss my husband and children dearly," she previously told South African News Channel24.

"Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time."

