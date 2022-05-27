Princess Charlene reveals adorable bond with daughter Princess Gabriella in rare interview The Monaco royal has returned to public life following a long illness

Princess Charlene of Monaco has opened up about her seven-year-old twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, in a new interview, giving royal fans an insight into her home life.

The wife of Prince Albert has recently returned home to Monaco after battling an ear, nose and throat infection which saw her spend much of 2021 in her home country of South Africa – and it sounds like Charlene is relishing being with her children again.

Speaking to Monaco-Matin newspaper, she said: 'When I returned to the Principality, I focused all my energy on my children, my husband and my health because they are my priority," adding: "I am very happy to be back home in Monaco and with my family."

The Princess also spoke about her daughter Gabriella, with whom she attended the recent Monte Carlo Fashion Awards.

"She was not at all nervous, but rather amused that she could take part in a stage show!" revealed Charlene of the evening with her daughter.

Charlene with her children Gabriella and Jacques

The royal divulged Gabriella's love of clothes and makeup, explaining: "Like all little girls her age, Gabriella loves princess dresses, doing her hair and even trying on my lipsticks. Gabriella has her own style and I like to encourage that individuality."

Prior to the Fashion Awards, Charlene shared a photo of herself and Gabriella on her Instagram page, which showed her cuddling up with her young daughter.

They both looked so elegant in beautiful outfits - Charlene wore a gorgeous white suit with sheer sleeves and large earrings, while Gabriella the prettiest frock with a bold clash of colours.

"I loved every moment preparing my Princess for her first official event," the former Olympic swimmer wrote. "We're looking forward to a great evening at the fashion awards."

