Prince Albert makes classic Dad move as he joins Princess Charlene in celebrating twins' achievement The twins graduated from summer camp

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert were proud parents on Friday when they watched their twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella graduate from Seadventures Summer Camp - but it was Albert who was spotted making the ultimate dad move.

As the twins were awarded medals along with their new friends, an official photographer snapped pictures but dad Albert couldn't help but snap his own pictures, kneeling down to the ground to get a good angle.



The camp saw the young royals complete "a week-long sailing discovery internship" which involved taking part in a diving and rescue introductory course.

The program also helped to raise awareness in the maritime world, and was organized by the Yacht Club of London in Monaco.

Gabriella wore a sweet sequin-covered tee-shirt with a picture of Daffy Duck embroidered across the chest, red shorts and a backwards baseball cap, while brother Jacques donned a Givenchy tee with grey shorts.

Charlene, who wore a white grid top and pants by Akris, and Albert are both former Olympians and were surely proud as punch to see their youngsters so confident in the water. Charlene, 44, swam for South Africa at the 2000 Summer Olympics in the 4x100 Medley Swim and 64-year-old Albert competed in bobsleigh for 14 years.

Albert was captured kneeling to the ground to take his own family pictures

The family has had a celebratory month as Charlene and Albert recently enjoyed their 11th wedding anniversary, and the 44-year-old rocked a gorgeous Louis Vuitton chiffon gown to honor the special occasion.

Fitted at the waist and embellished with peplum ruffles, the Princess' turquoise blue frock cascaded to the floor in elegant pleats.

The family of four posed for a picture together

Well-wishers kind messages didn't go unnoticed, with the royal pair later distributing thank you cards.

An Instagram account named TheDuchessOfWonderland sharing with their followers the gorgeous card, which was written by the royal couple's Head of the Private Secretariat, Christine Sprile.

The message read: "TT. SS. HH. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene asked me to thank you most sincerely for your kind wishes sent on the occasion of their eleventh wedding anniversary."