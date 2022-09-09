Princess Charlene of Monaco pays heartfelt tribute to the Queen The royal penned an emotional message

Princess Charlene of Monaco took to Instagram to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Alongside a photo of Her Majesty in a glorious yellow outfit, Princess Charlene wrote: "I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a truly great lady whose dedication and service was recognised throughout the world during the 70 years of her reign," the royal wrote.

"Today, my thoughts are with her family, her children, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and the British people," Princess Charlene continued.

Princess Charlene is the latest in a line of people who are close to the royal family who have paid tribute to Her Majesty.

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is among the most recent to express his sorrow over the loss of his grandmother-in-law, the Queen.

Princess Charlene posted this touching photo of The Queen

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the property developer shared a series of heartwarming images of the late monarch - including one from his lockdown wedding to Beatrice.

"Incredibly hard to process the last 24 hours," he wrote. "What an incredible woman and extraordinary mark she's left on the entire world. She was the rock on which modern Britain was built."

Princess Charlene with the Queen

Touching upon his family, he added: "Feeling very lucky that our little ones got to spend time with her this summer. Rest is Peace Your Majesty. We will miss you so much. Brokenhearted [broken heart emoji]."

The pictures showed the Queen during various moments as a monarch and mother. They also featured the late Prince Philip, who was among the handful of guests that attended Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding during the pandemic. They had tied the knot in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on 17 July 2020.

