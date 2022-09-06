Princess Charlene is all smiles in ethereal draped dress despite family drama

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco were bursting with pride as their twin children, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, 7, enrolled on their first day back at school.

The royal mother-of-two looked radiant as she donned a pastel pink ensemble, enchanting onlookers in a draped dress from Swiss fashion house Akris. The belted lace dress was complete with an elegant sheer scarf that cascaded over her athletic silhouette, rippling into a sophisticated midi skirt in a rosy pink hue.

Princess Charlene leveled up her look with a pair of Dolce & Gabbana heels in salmon pink, highlighting her pretty-in-pink outfit with a glowy makeup look.

Royal fans were quick to comment on the former Olympian's stunning attire, rushing to Instagram account @royalfashionpolice to share their thoughts.

Photographs were shared by Palais Princier de Monaco

"Mom looks gorgeous! Love that dress!!!" wrote one fan, as another penned: "I love this, both the dress and the cape, it looks delicate."

The royal's appearance comes just after Princess Charlene revealed her daughter had given herself and her brother Jacques a 'haircut' after coming across a pair of scissors at home.

"Gabriella gave herself, and her brother a haircut!!! [Face-palm emoji] Looking forward to school on Monday..." the mother-of-two wrote on Instagram.

Princess Gabriella looked remarkably smug and she embraced her younger brother, both royal siblings sporting questionable trims as their mother took sneaky photographs of their new haircuts.

Oops! Princess Gabriella gave herself and her brother a trim

Luckily, royal fans found the humour in the cheeky duo's antics, offering support for Princess Charlene in the comments on her Instagram post.

"Hahaha we’ve all done this at some stage," commented one follower, as another agreed: "My sister and I did the same thing, recorded forever in a school photo!"

"Oh, I love it! I did the same thing to my sister and I just as school was starting once. Thank you so much for sharing this with us. It certainly made me smile," penned a third fan, as a fourth quipped: "Just normal kids!"

