The Princess of Wales continues royal duties with surprise visit to maternity unit - Live Updates Princess Kate travelled to Surrey

The Princess of Wales resumed her royal duties with a special visit to Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit on Wednesday.

READ: Princess Kate shares struggles of new role – and it's so relatable

The visit was Kate's first major solo engagement since being made the Princess of Wales by King Charles III following Her Majesty's death.

The royal was photographed entering the hospital this afternoon wearing a stunning fitted ochre gown featuing a pleated midi skirt and a belted waist. Kate elevated her chic Karen Millen dress with black suede heels, a simple black clutch and a pair of elegant drop earrings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton make special trip to Windsor

Kate learnt about the hospital's holistic support provided to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they receive the best possible care throughout and beyond their pregnancies.

SEE: The Prince and Princess of Wales return to royal duties with surprise outing in Wales

DISCOVER: King Charles III's wholesome hobby left him injured – all the details

As a dedicated advocate for mental wellbeing, the mum-of-three met staff from the unit's Jasmine Team – a committed unit which helps women affected by mental health illnesses during pregnancy and the initial postnatal period.

The royal wore a face mask whilst inside the hospital

Her Royal Highness heard about how the team collaborates with local services and charities to provide expert tailored care which extends past a woman's time at the hospital. Kate met a mother who has previously received their support to emphasise the importance of their care.

The Princess of Wales donned a sunshine yellow dress

Princess Kate subsequently paid a visit to the unit's Postnatal Bay. Here, Her Royal Highness heard how staff have implemented a pioneering model of care at the hospital by working to ensure that as many mothers as possible receive continuity of care during pregnancy and childbirth.

Kate paused for a chat

Kate finished her visit in the hospital's Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) which provides specialist neonatal care for tiny and premature babies, working closely with families to help the infants in its care to grow and thrive.

Kate paid a trip to Wales last week

The Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit delivers and cares for around 3,000 babies each year. The unit received a UNICEF Baby Friendly Initiative Gold Award in May 2022 for its outstanding work on infant-feeding and parent-infant relationships.

The mum-of-three looked radiant

The unit's work is based on the concept that the provision of high-quality maternity and early years care can fundamentally improve long-term health outcomes for the population, a theory which simultaneously forms the basis of The Princess of Wales's work through the Centre for Early Childhood.

Kate left with a pretty pink bouquet

Early years care will continue to be a major focus in her role as the Princess of Wales, and the visit is part of a series by Kate and her husband William this week to showcase their continuing key interests.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.