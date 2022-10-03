Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate's tiara moment revealed King Charles will host the President of the Republic of South Africa next month

King Charles has announced that he will be hosting the President of the Republic of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe at Buckingham Palace next month.

The state visit, Charles's first since becoming King, was in the early stages of being planned before the Queen's death in September. It will take place from Tuesday 22nd November to Thursday 24th November 2022.

The King has visited South Africa on a number of occasions since his first tour of the country, which included Pretoria, Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town, in 1997.

His last trip was in 2011, alongside the then Duchess of Cornwall, and he carried out engagements including a speech on climate change at the University of Cape Town and a visit to the Black Rhino Range expansion project in Phinda Game Reserve.

Charles and Camilla in 2010 attending a State Dinner for South African President Jacob Zuma

The royal couple further attended the Nelson Mandela Foundation, where they were received by Graca Machel, the former president's widow.

Charles was also present at Mr Mandela's funeral in 2013.

Back in 2010, the late Queen Elizabeth hosted South African President Jacob Zuma during a State Visit to the UK, and Charles and Camilla joined them at a State Dinner held at Buckingham Palace.

At the time, Camilla dazzled in her signature Greville Tiara, also known as the Boucheron Honeycomb Tiara.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will most likely attend the State Dinner

While no plans have yet been revealed about the visit, a State Dinner is expected, and Charles and Camilla will most likely be accompanied by other working members of the royal family, such as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It will mean it will be the first time that Kate has donned a tiara since becoming the Princess of Wales, a title previously held by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

It's not known which tiara the mother-of-three could choose, but in past State events she has opted for the Lotus Flower tiara and the Lover's Knot tiara, which she has worn on over eight different occasions.