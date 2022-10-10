Sarah Ferguson shares candid corgi update after rehoming the Queen's beloved pets Sandy and Muick are settling into their new home

Sarah Ferguson shared a heartwarming update on her newly rehomed corgis, Sandy and Muick.

The Duchess of York agreed to rehome the beloved pet pooches with her ex-husband Prince Andrew following Her Majesty's heartbreaking death on 8 September.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 61-year-old said that taking care of the late Queen's furry companions is a "big honour".

She went on to add that the pups are "national treasures" who have been "taught well".

The new additions join Sarah and Andrew's five Norfolk terriers. And it appears that little Muick and Sandy have already managed to establish a lasting bond with Sarah's original canine clan. "They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now," said the Duchess.

Sarah and Andrew have rehomed Her Majesty's beloved corgis

Along with another Corgi named Fergus, Muick was gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew during lockdown last year. The royal bought his mother two new pups in an effort to distract her whilst Prince Philip was in hospital. When Fergus sadly passed in May 2021, the late monarch was reportedly left 'devastated'.

On what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, Prince Andrew is said to have bought his mother another puppy named Sandy to replace Fergus.

The Queen adored her corgis

Often referred to as 'her family', the late Queen's corgis were a steady source of comfort throughout her reign. Her dresser, Angela Kelly, recently revealed they proved a "constant joy" for the monarch and "always brought a smile to everyone's faces".

Sarah's sweet update comes after the mother-of-two shared details of her 'new career'.

Taking to Twitter, the mother-of-two posted a short reel from her time at Henley Literary Festival. Sarah, Duchess of York, included snippets of the stunning location, segments from her time on stage, and a brief glimpse of the writer signing copies of her bestselling novel, Her Heart for a Compass.

Sarah spoke at Henley Literary Festival

Sharing the montage online, Sarah captioned her post: "A reminder that you can be anything you wish to be! I've stared a new career at 62 that I can say I am really proud of. Thank you @HenleyLitFest for having @Marguerite Kaye and I."

"Congratulations Sarah. Love seeing people set new goals at any age," wrote one fan, and a second added: "Well done Sarah. I am sure you've now given inspiration to so many; the mature and young community, whatever their situation, that it's never too late to start a new career."

