Queen Consort Camilla's star-studded night out with Dua Lipa The royal had a lovely start to the week!

The Queen Consort enjoyed a fun start to the week at a star-studded Booker Prize awards ceremony in London.

Camilla attended the night out with her sister, Annabel Elliot, and the siblings rubbed shoulders with Dua Lipa.

The award-winning singer told Camilla during their conversation that she wouldn't be singing at the event.

VIDEO: Queen Consort Camilla's star-studded night out

The royal looked stylish dressed in a black lace cocktail dress by Fiona Clare and diamond earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels, as she met the shortlisted authors and will present the winner with their prize later in what is the first fully in-person Booker Prize awards ceremony since 2019.

Eve Smith, secretary of the Booker Prize Foundation, said Camilla always takes a great interest in the authors at the event.

She said: “It's great to have Her Majesty here because she does really take an interest in the authors, and even if she can’t come in previous years she's always made sure that she sees them, whether it was at St James's Palace.

The Queen Consort was seen interacting with Dua

"And so when we found out that she was going to come – we'd sort of assumed that she wouldn’t, just, you know, when the Queen died and she became the Queen Consort, we sort of assumed this might be one of the things that she had to let go, but no, she’s here, so it's great.

"She enjoys being here. I think it's one of those things where, although there is obviously formality around it, there is also a degree of of informality that she really appreciates."

Dua - meanwhile - was handpicked by event organisers to deliver a keynote speech of the night, before telling the Queen Consort how she was "totally honoured" to have been chosen.

