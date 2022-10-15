Queen Consort Camilla surrounded by tributes to late Queen in new photo from family home The Paddington Bear plushies were being donated to Barnardo's

Among the many tributes left for the Queen following her passing on 8 September were hundreds of Paddington Bear plushies, and in a new photo released by Buckingham Palace the Queen Consort has been pictured sitting with many of them before they were donated to Barnardo's children's services.

The teddy bears have been looked after by Buckingham Palace staff, as well as staff members from Clarence House and the Royal Parks nursery, which is located inside Hyde Park.

In the photograph, which was taken inside the Morning Room of Clarence House, Camilla was seen sitting with dozens of the bears, with a grin on her face.

The royal looked elegant in a navy dress as she cradled one of the bears. Her accessories dazzled, with sapphire and golden bracelets seen on her wrists.

The photo was taken on 13 October, which also marked the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington Bear book.

Behind the Queen Consort were various family photos, including one that featured the late Queen and her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen Consort posed with the tributes

Another photo featured Camilla alongside her husband, King Charles that was taken following the christening of Prince Louis. The image also featured Prince William, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking about the moving donation, Lynn Perry, the chief executive of Barnardo's, said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was Barnardo’s Patron for over 30 years, and we are honoured to be able to give homes to the teddies that people left in her memory.

"We promise to look after these bears who will be well-loved and bring joy to the children we support."

Many left teddy bear tributes for the late monarch

She added: "We are incredibly grateful to Her Majesty The Queen Consort for her support in helping us to raise awareness of the needs of vulnerable children and young people in the UK so that we can continue to support them through our vital services."

Nearly 1,000 Paddington Bear tributes were left for the Queen following her death, prompted by an incredible clip from her Platinum Jubilee celebrations where she met the fictional bear.

In his trademark clumsiness, he drank from the teapot, leaving Her Majesty with none, and accidentally hit a guard with some cake, but the Queen rescued the situation by revealing that she kept a marmalade sandwich in her handbag.

The clip ended with the pair of them tapping out the melody of Queen's We Will Rock You on their teacups.

