Queen Consort Camilla's incredibly special link to King Charles III's coronation date

A date has finally been set for King Charles III's coronation following the royal's ascension to the throne on 8 September.

READ: How King Charles III's coronation will break with recent royal tradition

The historic occasion will be held on 6 May next year and will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the late Queen passed away. The date will be particularly significant for Queen Consort Camilla whose daughter Laura celebrates her wedding anniversary on 6 May.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royal Engagement Rings

The Queen Consort's 44-year-old daughter tied the knot on the 6th May in 2006. Art curator Laura married chartered accountant, Harry Lopes, at St Cyriac's Church in Lacock, Wiltshire. Princes William and Harry were among the wedding guests, as well as William's then-girlfriend, Kate Middleton.

READ: Queen Consort Camilla's sentimental engagement ring from King Charles' family

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla seen in very rare family photos – including one with beloved late mother

In keeping with tradition, Laura opted to wear a special item from her mother's family jewellery collection – the Cubitt-Shand tiara. The delicate diamond floral tiara was originally worn by Camilla for her first wedding to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Laura and Harry tied the knot in Wiltshire

Laura and Harry are proud parents to daughter Eliza, 14, and fraternal twin sons Louis and Gus, 12. Eliza had a starring role at Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011, as one of their bridesmaids, and joined the royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

The revelation comes after the Queen Consort and her husband King Charles paid a trip to Scotland on Tuesday. The royal couple were welcomed to the Victoria and Albert Halls in Aberdeenshire, by the Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Alexander Philip Manson, his wife, Barbara Manson and the Vice Lord Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, Joanna, Marchioness of Aberdeen.

Camilla shares two children with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles

Dressed up for the occasion, Camilla donned a stunning oatmeal-hued tartan skirt which she paired with a chic fitted blazer and a cosy floral scarf. The 75-year-old finished off her outfit with a pair of low black heels, warm gloves and a pair of elegant drop earrings.

During their visit, the royal couple viewed tractors and drivers that formed part of the impressive tractor tribute at Banchory. They subsequently met the horses and riders that lined the route of the cortege as it travelled from Balmoral and made its way to Edinburgh.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.