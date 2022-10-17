Queen Consort Camilla's Chanel bag is epic - we bet Princess Kate will have her eye on it King Charles' wife has bags of style…

On Saturday, Queen Consort Camilla visited the Ascot Racecourse, wearing a beautiful navy ensemble. Stepping out for British Champions day, the royal donned a navy midi dress with a white v-neck trim and a matching coat by Bruce Oldfield, one of her favourite designers.

READ: Queen Consort Camilla follows in Queen Elizabeth's footsteps with touching gesture

She added a pearl necklace and of course, her favourite blue Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet. But we were incredibly excited to see her gorgeous Chanel bag. In the same navy blue, it was known as the' AS1286 Crossbody Bag'. It's a past-season buy that sadly is no longer available, but Camilla has kept it in pristine condition since she got it.

Loading the player...

Queen Consort Camilla visits Chelsea and Westminster Hospital

We think the Princess of Wales would be obsessed with this bag, after all, she has one that's very similar.

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla is the epitome of elegance in navy co-ord

In 2018, Kate and Prince William took part in the official tour of Sweden and Norway, and the brunette royal wowed the crowds, wearing a beautiful houndstooth coat.

Camilla looked incredible in her navy blue outfit

She also carried a burgundy Chanel bag that royal fans hadn't seen before. It was from Chanel's autumn/winter 2016/2017 collection and boasted the iconic Chanel logo on the front in matching enamel and an intricately patterned enamel and brass handle. It’s made from quilted calfskin leather, and like Camilla's is no longer available for purchase.

Camilla's blue Chanel bag is dreamy!

Mother-of-two Camilla is a big fan of designer bags. One of her most memorable has to be the one she carried at the Commonwealth Service in 2019. Her arm candy was from mega-luxurious French fashion house Moynat, a classic trunkmaker that dates way back to 1849.

MORE: Will Queen Consort Camilla wear the Queen Mother's crown?

The royal was seen carrying what looked to be the brand's Gabrielle Clutch, which is so exclusive that you cannot purchase it online - though the smaller Mini Gabrielle handbag is listed for £3440. Yikes!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.