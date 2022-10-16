Queen Consort Camilla has fans all saying the same thing in sweet new photo at Clarence House The image is so touching!

Queen Consort Camilla had fans saying the same thing after a brand new photo of the royal was shared by Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

The wife of King Charles was perched amongst hundreds of Paddington Bear plushies which were left by members of the public in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The special toys have since been donated to Barnardo's children's services.

In the photograph, which was taken inside the Morning Room of Clarence House, Camilla is beaming which sparked an outpouring from royal fans who were all saying the same thing - that she was glowing!

One follower replied to the image: "This ranks amongst the most lovely and breathtaking natural photographs of lovely Queen Camilla I have ever seen! Please make this a Christmas card - we Canadian just love this! She is STUNNING and just glowing!"

Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet image

A second added: "Her Majesty looking beautiful." A third replied: "Stunning," a fourth agreed: "Queen Consort looking very pretty."

Camilla oozed elegance in the touching snap, opting for an ultra-glamorous navy blue dress as she cradled one of the bears. Her accessories dazzled, with sapphire and golden bracelets seen on her wrists.

The photo was taken on 13 October, which also marked the 64th anniversary of the publication of the first Paddington Bear book.

The special tributes are in memory of the Queen's incredible Jubilee sketch

Behind the Queen Consort were various family photos, including one that featured the late Queen and her late husband, Prince Philip.

Speaking about the heartfelt donation, Lynn Perry, the chief executive of Barnardo's, said: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was Barnardo’s Patron for over 30 years, and we are honoured to be able to give homes to the teddies that people left in her memory.

"We promise to look after these bears who will be well-loved and bring joy to the children we support."

She added: "We are incredibly grateful to Her Majesty The Queen Consort for her support in helping us to raise awareness of the needs of vulnerable children and young people in the UK so that we can continue to support them through our vital services."

