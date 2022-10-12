King Charles sparks debate as coronation details are revealed The monarch will be crowned on 6 May

It has been confirmed that King Charles III will be crowned on 6 May 2023 – eight months after the death of his beloved mother, the Queen.

Buckingham Palace announced the news, adding that the coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. The Queen Consort will also be crowned alongside her husband.

There is already much excitement surrounding the historic event – and a surprising debate is taking centre stage.

There have now been calls for a change to the May bank holiday in order to mark the special occasion.

King Charles's coronation will take place on 6 May

Following the announcement, the Daily Mail reports a number of MPs have called for the 1 May bank holiday to be pushed back until Monday 8 May to give the country a long weekend.

Conservative former Cabinet minister David Jones told the paper: "To combine the two events would be welcomed by the entire nation. It would make a very special memory for all of us."

The historic event will be held eight months after the death of Queen

His comments were echoed by former Labour frontbencher Khalid Mahmood, who said: "We can move the holiday back to the coronation weekend.

"We have a unique system with the monarchy and an independent parliament – I would back Britons having a three-day weekend to mark the occasion."

The Queen Consort will also be crowned alongside her husband

Buckingham Palace has said the ceremony will be "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry" but also "reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future".

Charles III will be anointed with holy oil, receive the orb, coronation ring and sceptre, before being crowned with the majestic St Edward's Crown and blessed during the historic ceremony.

Camilla will also be anointed with holy oil and crowned, just like the Queen Mother was when she was crowned Queen in 1937.

The date, May 6, is also the birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie – Charles’s grandson – who will be turning four on the day.

Guest lists have yet to be confirmed, and it is not yet known whether Harry and Meghan will be invited or be able to travel from California to attend.

