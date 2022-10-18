Queen Camilla makes very rare public appearance with her lookalike sister! She was joined by her younger sibling Annabel

Queen Consort Camilla enjoyed a night out with her younger sister, Annabel Elliot on Monday as the siblings stepped out for the Booker Prize awards ceremony.

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla's sentimental engagement ring from King Charles' family

Camilla – a literature lover – looked glamourous for the event at London's Round House, wearing a black lace cocktail dress by Fiona Clare and diamond earrings by Van Cleef & Arpels.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Camilla and her sister attend Booker Prize ceremony

Her sibling Annabel, 73, opted for a black trouser suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

READ: King Charles sparks debate as coronation details are revealed

MORE: Princess Kate gets the giggles thanks to Prince William in funny radio outtake

Camilla, 75, was there to meet with shortlisted authors and present the winner with his prize in what was the first fully in-person Booker Prize awards ceremony since 2019.

Camilla was joined at the event by her sister Annabel (far right)

One of the first people she met was Dua Lipa, who delivered a speech at the event about her love of reading. During her conversation with Camilla, the New Rules singer appeared to say "No singing tonight" - but she later led a rendition of Happy Birthday to shortlisted author Alan Garner, who turned 88 on Monday.

READ: King Charles III's Balmoral estate announces unexpected closure

MORE: Queen Consort Camilla seen in very rare family photos – including one with beloved late mother

Eve Smith, secretary of the Booker Prize Foundation, said Camilla enjoys the event and takes an interest in the authors.

The Queen Consort with Annabel and their late brother Mark Shand

Speaking in the drinks reception area ahead of the sit-down dinner, Ms Smith said that as it was the first in-person ceremony since the pandemic, people could expect it to be "reimagined" and "something new".

READ: Why Charles and Anne were first at Queen's bedside at Balmoral

MORE: How King Charles' new royal role could affect his daily life

She said: "It's great to have Her Majesty here because she does really take an interest in the authors, and even if she can't come in previous years she's always made sure that she sees them, whether it was at St James's Palace.

Shehan Karunatilaka won the award for his book The Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida

"And so, when we found out that she was going to come – we'd sort of assumed that she wouldn't, just, you know, when the Queen died and she became the Queen Consort, we sort of assumed this might be one of the things that she had to let go, but no, she's here, so it's great.

"She enjoys being here. I think it's one of those things where, although there is obviously formality around it, there is also a degree of informality that she really appreciates."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.