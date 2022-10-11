Queen Consort Camilla's sentimental engagement ring from King Charles' family

King Charles III announced his engagement to Queen Consort Camilla in February 2005 after popping the question with a very special ring passed down by the royal family.

READ: How King Charles III changed following marriage to Queen Camilla – royal insider

The monarch, who had previously been married to Princess Diana from 1981 to 1996, gave his second wife a gleaming art deco style ring which their engagement announcement revealed was a "royal family heirloom." It has since been revealed that it belonged to his beloved grandmother, the Queen Mother, who was spotted wearing it back in 1985.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's relationship - from first meeting to marriage

It features a five-carat emerald-cut diamond in the centre with three diamond baguettes on each side, and aside from its sentimental value, it also supposedly has a very high monetary value with estimates from £80k upwards.

According to Kathryn Money, VP of strategy and merchandising for Brilliant Earth, it would have cost roughly £78,000, although the heirloom's extensive family heritage goes so far back that it is probably even more valuable than recent royal engagement rings.

Camilla previously showed off her engagement ring

Jewellers Est 1897, meanwhile, estimated it has a value of £100k, while The Express reported that it could be worth as much as £300k.

RELATED: King Charles III's 'down to earth' wife Queen Consort Camilla is 'strength in the marriage' – exclusive

SEE: 21 royal engagement rings that are total show-stoppers

The Duchess of Sussex's ring is believed to have cost between £90k and £135k. It was designed especially by Prince Harry and is a trilogy ring featuring a large central diamond, flanked by two smaller jewels on either side and set on a gold band. Like Camilla's ring, it is steeped in history with two diamonds from Harry's late mother Princess Diana's personal collection, though they're not quite as old as the Queen Consort's.

The Queen Mother was pictured wearing the diamond ring in 1985

Harry clearly put a lot of thought into designing the ring, as he also added a central diamond from Botswana, where the couple holidayed together, but in June 2019 it emerged that Meghan had made changes to her ring by replacing the band with a delicate diamond-studded band. It was made by Cleave and Company, Court Jewellers and Medallists to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan Markle's ring features diamonds formerly owned by Princess Diana

Prince William, meanwhile, proposed to the Princess of Wales with a sapphire and diamond ring that also once belonged to Princess Diana. Kathryn said, "The stunning design is reminiscent of a brooch Prince Albert had custom-made for Queen Victoria before their wedding in 1840," but again, the gems aren't quite as valuable as Camilla's.

SHOP: 28 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.