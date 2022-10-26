Prince Harry's secret UK visit before the Queen's death revealed The Duke of Sussex travelled to Kent

Prince Harry secretly paid a visit to Gravesham's youth service during his UK stay back in September.

The Duke of Sussex met with a group of young people from The Gifted Young Gravesham (GYG), a partner organisation to 5Rights Foundation – a group focused on improving online safety.

WATCH: Prince Harry makes surprising name confession

During their candid conversation, the young adults shared "personal stories about how social media affects their mood, well-being, and interactions with peers, teachers, and family."

News of the 38-year-old's special visit was announced via Archewell's official website. In a photo shared online, Prince Harry could be seen beaming from ear to ear as he posed alongside a group of students.

Meghan delivered a poignant speech in Manchester

It's not known when the event took place, but there is a high chance that the Duke's engagement occurred one day before the Queen tragically passed away on 8 September.

Harry and Meghan flew over from the US on Saturday 3 September. They kicked off their UK tour with a trip to Manchester on 5 September for the One Young World Summit, before travelling to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf One Year to Go event on 6 September.

The couple jetted off to Germany as part of their European tour

Following news of the Queen's sudden health decline on 8 September, Harry and Meghan cancelled their appearance at London's WellChild Awards ceremony. The duo subsequently stayed in the UK until Tuesday 20 September when they finally returned home to California.

After 17 days away from home, Harry and Meghan will have been very eager to get back to their two children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

Meghan and Harry attended the Queen's funeral on 19 September

News of Prince Harry's secret visit comes after the Duke candidly opened up about his mental health. Speaking to BetterUp's CEO Alexi Robichaux, the dad-of-two explained how therapy helped him to regain a sense of "confidence" he hadn't realised had been there before.

"The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes," he explained. "I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble."

