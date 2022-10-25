Meghan Markle's friend releases new photo of her and Prince Harry – and they look so in love The photo was taken before the Queen's death

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posed for their friend, photographer Misan Harriman, last month when they travelled to Manchester, in the UK, to attend the One Young World Summit.

Following the Queen's mourning period, Misan released some of the photos taken backstage, moments before they attended the opening ceremony for the event.

One saw the couple look straight to the camera, with Prince Harry hinting at a smile whilst holding his wife's hand. Another, in black and white, saw them looking towards the stage whilst holding hands.

Three weeks after the release of those images, however, Misan delighted fans by sharing another snap, and the royal couple could not look more in love.

Meghan and Harry look so in love in Misan's new photo

The new picture sees Harry and Meghan in a similar pose to the first photo, but instead of keeping a straight face, they are laughing – having clearly gotten the giggles whilst posing for Misan.

Meghan's eyes are closed whilst she's smiling from ear to ear as Harry lovingly looks down at her with a smile on his face, too.

"A joyous moment with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Misan captioned the snap.

Fans loved the photo, with many highlighting the way Harry is looking at his wife. "Love Harry's gaze at his wife," one wrote, whilst another added: "Their love radiates."

Meghan fans can meet her next November 29 in Indianapolis

"Stunning capture of beauty, love and admiration," remarked a third.

Misan shared one more photo on Monday, this time showing the Duchess by herself, looking straight at the camera.

The image was shared on the photographer's Instagram just moments after it was used to promote a new engagement for Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex is scheduled to take part in a special dinner event with the Women's Fund of Central Indiana.

The event has been confirmed for 29 November and will take place at Indianapolis Downtown Marriott.