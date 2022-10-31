Charles Spencer reveals Princess Diana's former home's spooky transformation

Charles Spencer took to social media on Monday with a spooky photo of Princess Diana's former home all ready for Halloween.

The author, 58, showed a snap of a large skeleton casually perched in a maroon padded chair close to a gold pillar in the hall at Althorp House, grinning from ear to ear.

Captioning the photo, Charles penned: "Halloween guest in the hall porter’s chair at @althorphouse."

The spooky snap went down well with fans receiving 228 likes and 13 retweets within two hours of it being posted.

Halloween guest in the hall porter’s chair at @althorphouse pic.twitter.com/ifFln9cbWk — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) October 31, 2022

This isn't the only recent change to the estate as Charles' wife Karen announced last week she will be opening the doors of the stunning property every week in a brand new series.

Gushing about the news on Instagram, Karen penned: "Exciting news from Althorp! I’m going to be sharing my experience as lady of the house in a whole new way, with a weekly video every Friday that will give you a peek into the projects I care so much about. We’ve been filming behind the scenes for some time now, and I think it’s time to let you all in!

"Here’s our first episode with a taste of what’s to come. I hope these videos will be a revealing and informative way to share with you the incredible history we’re lucky enough to have here, as my husband and I work to leave this place in as good a state as it has ever been.

Karen revealed the exciting news on Instagram

"For access to exclusive content, starting with our weekly member-only update - register for free at Spencer1508.com. You can click the link in my bio. See you on Friday for part two."

The exciting update certainly went down well with fans who flooded the comments section with messages about the news.

One follower penned: "What a brilliant and wonderful thing to do! Xx." A second added: "This is going to be really exciting, can't wait to see all the fabulous things, with so much history going through the house."

A third penned: "This is going to be really exciting, can't wait to see all the fabulous things, with so much history going through the house," alongside two red love heart emojis.

