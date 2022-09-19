Earl Charles Spencer wears poignant cufflinks in sweet nod to the Queen Princess Diana's brother paid tribute to Her Majesty

Princess Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, paid tribute to the Queen on the day of her funeral with a touching addition to his suit.

Charles subtly honoured the late monarch by opting to wear a pair of oval cufflinks emblazoned with the Royal Cypher of Queen Elizabeth II. The 'ER' stands for Elizabeth Regina, where Regina means 'Queen' in Latin.

Ahead of the moving service at Windsor, the 58-year-old shared a photograph of his special cufflinks along with the caption: "Wearing these at Windsor today, with great sadness and pride."

Moved by the heartfelt gesture, royal fans were quick to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "They are amazing- it's the small things sometimes - a lovely touch. Best wishes to you and your family on this occasion," whilst a second penned: "They are beautiful. My prayers are with everyone who will be at Windsor today."

Wearing these at Windsor today, with great sadness and pride. pic.twitter.com/YzmQAaA2N5 — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) September 19, 2022

Charles paid tribute to the Queen

"So glad you'll be a part of this day at Windsor," wrote a third, whilst a fourth gushed: "Sending love, courage and strength."

Charles travelled to Windsor on Monday to pay his final respects to the late Queen. A service will be taking place at 4pm and The Dean of Windsor is expected to conduct a service, with prayers said by the Rector of Sandringham, the Minister of Crathie Kirk and the Chaplain of Windsor Great Park.

Earl Charles Spencer lives at Althorp House

The 9th Earl Spencer isn't the only funeral attendee to pay tribute to the Queen in a subtle yet poignant fashion. Princess Charlotte, seven, was spotted wearing a stunning diamond horseshoe brooch.

The small but touching accessory, which is Charlotte's first piece of significant jewellery, appeared to be a gentle nod to her 'Gan Gan' who adored horses. Indeed, the late monarch was known for her passion for both horses and horse racing and had her first riding lesson at the age of three.

Princess Charlotte wore a sweet brooch

Charlotte's sweet tribute to Her Majesty comes after the royal family reunited at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning to pay their respects at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The Queen's final resting place will be the King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel – where her mother and father were buried, along with the ashes of her sister, Princess Margaret. The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin will move from the Royal Vault to the memorial chapel to join his wife the Queen's.

