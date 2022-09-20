Earl Charles Spencer reflects on the Queen's legacy with touching message Princess Diana's brother took to social media

Princess Diana's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, honoured the late monarch with a moving message on social media, revealing what the Queen was truly like.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Earl Charles shared a snippet from Her Majesty's committal service at St George's Chapel. Posting a photo of Monday's order of service, the 58-year-old explained how the bidding was particularly fitting for Queen Elizabeth II.

It read: "Here in St George's Chapel, where she so often worshipped, we are bound to call to mind someone whose uncomplicated, yet profound Christian Faith bore so much fruit.

"Fruit, in a life of unstinting service to the Nation, the Commonwealth and the wider world, but also (and especially to be remembered in this place) in kindness, concern and reassuring care for her family and friends and neighbours.

Of all the true and wonderful things that were said about Her Majesty the Queen today this, for me, rang truest, and will stay with me for the longest: pic.twitter.com/itfKYkAv6r — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) September 19, 2022

Charles reflected on the late monarch's life

"In the midst of our rapidly changing and frequently troubled world, her calm and dignified presence has given us confidence to face the future, as she did, with courage and with hope."

Alongside the snap, he poignantly wrote: "Of all the true and wonderful things that were said about Her Majesty the Queen today this, for me, rang truest, and will stay with me for the longest."

The Queen was laid to rest at the committal service

Royal fans were quick to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Our beautiful Queen truly was a blessing to us all. She gave so much, asked for so little and quite literally gave us her entire life," whilst a second penned: "Poignant, yet simple words, that summed up the person and the occasion, spoken in a setting that allowed those words to present themselves powerfully."

"Truer words were never spoken," wrote a third, and a fourth remarked: "The bidding was very moving."

Earl Charles' reflective post comes after he travelled to Windsor on Monday to attend the afternoon service held at St George's Chapel.

The bearer party carried Queen Elizabeth II's coffin

The emotional service was led by The Right Reverend David Conner, KCVO, Dean of Windsor. And in one particularly poignant moment, a grief-stricken King Charles III could be seen biting his lips and fighting back tears as the late monarch's coffin was gently lowered into the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel.

The Queen will be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh at King George VI Memorial Chapel.

