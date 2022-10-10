Earl Charles Spencer shares majestic never-before-seen photo of Princess Diana's former home Fans were fascinated by the beautiful photo and history

The late Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer has revealed the most fascinating details about her former home.

Taking to Instagram, the uncle of Prince William and Prince Harry shared a never-before-seen photograph of the stables at Althorp House, Northamptonshire where Princess Diana grew up. Looking majestic at sunrise on Sunday morning, the image showed the ironstone brickwork and four stone pillars in all their glory. The history of the building that the Earl outlined was as interesting as the building was beautiful.

Growing up in the countryside, Diana had a childhood pony that she was very fond of, a Shetland pony named Soufflé. Although she was not an avid horse rider, she ensured that Princes William and Harry received instruction at an early age.

Charles, 58, captioned the photograph of the stables with a brief history of the building: "The Stables at @althorphouse - built to house 100 horses and 40 grooms, in the early 1700s. The building is made from the beautiful, local, ironstone - a warm, soft, material that glows in the sunshine, as is the case today, in the early morning light. In World War I, Canadian infantrymen were billeted here.

The ironstone stables at Diana's former home glow in the sunlight

"World War II saw children evacuated from London and living safely here before being reunited with their parents. It’s more beautiful than the main house here, in my view."

Significant events have continued to take place at the Spencer family home, with Earl Charles Spencer revealing that Althorp House had hosted a charity bike ride in September.

Young Prince Harry was introduced to riding at Althorp

The Earl took to Twitter, to commend the 600 cyclists who had headed over to the estate for a charity bike in aid of the Cynthia Spencer Hospice, a charity set up in name of his late grandmother. The special event was aptly named "Cycle for Cynthia".

Althorp House is home to precious artwork one piece in particular marks the connection between his own grandfather and the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Althorp House was Princess Diana's family home

When the Earl took to his Instagram feed once again to share a video showcasing pieces of artwork, both paintings and sculptures, of his grandfather Charles Robert, revealing that he had actually worked with the Queen's own grandfather, King Edward VII.

Fans love to learn about the history of the royals and one replied to the Earl with the encouraging message: "This is just so beautiful please keep going with these stories it's so fascinating about your family and history. Thank you".

