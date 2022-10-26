Princess Diana's childhood home set for major new project - details

Princess Diana's childhood home, Althorp House, is a property shrouded in history and rightly so, fans are utterly fascinated.

Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer has now inherited the grand residence, and his wife Karen has just announced she is set to throw open the doors for a behind-the-scenes series at their home.

Karen took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing: "Exciting news from Althorp! I’m going to be sharing my experience as lady of the house in a whole new way, with a weekly video every Friday that will give you a peek into the projects I care so much about. We’ve been filming behind the scenes for some time now, and I think it’s time to let you all in!

Karen Spencer is filming a new online video series

"Here’s our first episode with a taste of what’s to come. I hope these videos will be a revealing and informative way to share with you the incredible history we’re lucky enough to have here, as my husband and I work to leave this place in as good a state as it has ever been.

"For access to exclusive content, starting with our weekly member only update - register for free at Spencer1508.com. You can click the link in my bio. See you on Friday for part two."

In the video clip, Karen admitted she didn't at first realise how much of a full-time job the upkeep of the house would be. "Every day holds a new adventure," she said, as she rummaged through the house's belongings. She also heralded Charles' "ability to tell the history of the family" and added that it's a "privilege to be part of the 500 year story".

Diana's resting place is Althorp House

Fans loved the news, rushing to the comments section to share the love. "This is so exciting and oh so gorgeous Karen!! Registering now!" penned one, and: "This is going to be really exciting, can't wait to see all the fabulous things, with so much history going through the house," added another.

The property is also open to fans to visit in person at certain times of year, and they are able to tour many of the amazing historical rooms.

